Why is Russia seeing a sharp rise in Covid cases?

A sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus infections has been seen in Russia.

Konstantin Severinov, a professor of molecular biology and biochemistry, told BBC World News that only about 10% of the country was fully vaccinated and there was a strong anti-vaccination sentiment in the country.

Mandatory vaccines for staff in public-facing roles in the service sector was “well-intentioned, but probably too late and too little,” Prof Severinov said.

People could have been vaccinated as early as January, he explained, and this would have been the opportune moment to vaccinate certain professions.