Biden-Putin need to ‘get going’ on arms control

US President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin have been holding talks for the first time since Biden became leader.

One of the issues scheduled to be discussed at the summit was nuclear arms control.

Speaking as the summit was underway, former Nato deputy secretary general, Rose Gottemoeller, told BBC World News that despite the New Start nuclear arms control treaty being extended earlier this year, the next stage of negotiations would be very difficult.

"The United States, for example, would like to directly limit warheads, Russian warheads, but of course US warheads would be limited as well,

"That's going to require some very tough negotiations on how to get inside each other's sensitive warhead facilities," Ms Gottemoeller said.