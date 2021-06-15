Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance needs to manage a difficult relationship with Russia and, at a time of high tension, dialogue was even more important.

“We need to talk to Russia because Russia is our neighbour, we need to strive for a better relationship,” he told BBC Hardtalk.

“But even without a better relationship in the foreseeable future, we need to manage a difficult relationship,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are due to meet on Wednesday.