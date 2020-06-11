It's been seven years since war broke out in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian government.

Since then, more than 13,000 people have been killed and over a million uprooted from their homes. There is a ceasefire, but violations are common.

The conflict has had a devastating impact on elderly people - many of whom were trapped in their homes during fighting.

The BBC's Fergal Keane has reported on the war since it began. In 2015, he met beekeeper Anatoly and his wife Svetlana, who were living in the front-line village of Peski.

Now Fergal has gone back to eastern Ukraine to find out what's happened to the couple.