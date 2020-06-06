A memorial honouring soldiers who died under British command on D-Day - and in the fighting that followed - has been unveiled in France on the 77th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

The British Normandy Memorial records the names of the 22,442 people who were killed on D-Day and at the Battle of Normandy.

Due to current Covid travel restrictions, around 100 veterans unable to travel to Normandy attended a ceremony at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

