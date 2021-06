Greece's islands have an ambitious plan to lure back visitors this summer - by vaccinating all local residents.

The goal of "Operation Blue Freedom" is to turn the country's islands, such as Milos, into "Covid-free" travel destinations.

Many of Milos' locals rely on tourism and welcome the plan to reopen. But not everyone is as optimistic.

Correspondent: Nick Beake

Producer: Kostas Kallergis

Filmed and edited by: Pol Reygaerts