A Hungarian couple taking part in a challenge to raise awareness of river pollution in the Danube river came across a pair of rare white-tailed eagles that were clasped together, likely after a fight, at risk of drowning.

Klaudia Kis and Richard Varga took it upon themselves to rescue them before continuing on their journey, travelling from the Black Sea near Romania to the Black Forest in Germany.

It's a journey that will take them three months, which is also how long they knew each other for before embarking on this project.

Reporter: Nick Thorpe

Filmed and edited by Gergo Somogyvari

With additional producing from Phoebe Frieze