When the pandemic put their business at risk of bankruptcy, British hotel owner Calvin Lucock, his wife Tove and their employee Matt Summers decided to take part in a Spanish government scheme. They took in migrants and asylum seekers who had arrived in the Canary Islands from Africa.

Three months after the Spanish scheme ended, dozens of young migrants are still living in their hotel and they have created a foundation to continue helping those who’ve left everything behind to try and start a new life in Europe.

Video journalists: Bruno Boelpaep and Juan Antonio Dominguez