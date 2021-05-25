Russia now has a military base at the top of the world – on the remote archipelago of Franz Josef Land.

As global warming increases access to the Arctic region and its rich resources, Russia is expanding its military presence there – making some in the West nervous.

BBC Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford was just given rare access to the Russian base, known as Arctic Trefoil.

Camera: Anton Chicherov

Producer: Liza Shuvalova

