'I ran four miles each hour for 63 hours straight'

Keith Russell has just run four miles each hour for 63 hours straight.

The County Meath man was the last remaining runner out of 50 competitors.

He was taking part in the Backyard Ultra Last One Standing race in County Down, organised by Atlas Running.

Runners had one hour to finish the 4.1 mile route before lining up and going again on the hour, every hour.

This continued until there was only one runner left.

The 38-year-old's latest time has set a new Irish men's record for this style of race.

He first started running when he began training to complete the Dublin marathon while pushing his eight-year-old daughter in her wheelchair.

Alanna, was born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and died six weeks after they completed the Dublin Marathon in 2017.

"For my own sake and my own mental health, I kept on running and I just started to go longer each time," Keith said.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken