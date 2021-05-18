At least 5,000 migrants have reached Spain's Ceuta enclave from neighbouring Morocco, a record number over a single day, Spanish officials say.

They say the migrants - who include about 1,500 minors - either swam around the border fences that jut out into the sea or walked across at low tide.

They are said to be mostly from Morocco. Spain says it has already sent some 2,700 back - but not the minors.

Spanish troops have been deployed to the beach to help border police at Ceuta's main entry point - Tarajal, on the enclave's south side.