In an exclusive interview with BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has denied that his agency was linked to a massive cyber-attack in the US last year.

Sergei Naryshkin was responding to accusations from UK and US authorities that Russian intelligence carried out the SolarWinds attack, which was described as the world’s most sophisticated hack.

Mr Naryshkin suggested it was Western intelligence that may have orchestrated the operation. Russia’s spy chief also revealed that contact has been re-established with the head of Britain's secret intelligence service MI6, and that he hopes for a face-to-face meeting soon.

Producer: Will VernonFilming editing: Matthew Goddard