MeToo Serbia: 'I thought I was the only one'

A #MeToo movement has been sweeping through western Balkans after Serbian actress Milena Radulovic went public with allegations of abuse against a former drama teacher.

Women from across the region have been sharing their own stories of sexual violence - a previously taboo subject.

BBC Monitoring’s Krassi Twigg spoke to two of the women who led the way in what’s been described as a revolution.

Additional reporting: Vesna Stancic

Video produced by Suniti Singh

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.