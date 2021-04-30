Nestling among the rocky mountains of Portugal's Arouca Geopark, a new bridge has become the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

It's taken two years to build and cost 2.3m euros ($2.8m).

It is due to open fully to visitors from 3 May, but some local residents have already had a chance to try it out.

One of the first people to visit the bridge said he was "a little afraid" but that the experience was "extraordinary."

