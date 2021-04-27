Thirty-five years ago an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine released lethal radiation into the atmosphere.

The nearest city, Pripyat, which was home to around 50,000 people was evacuated along with other communities in a 4,000 sq km zone.

Lyudmila Honchar was four years old at the time and lived in Pripyat with her parents. Now she's going back to find her childhood home.

