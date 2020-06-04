Thirty-five years ago an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine released lethal radiation into the atmosphere.

The nearest city, Pripyat, home to around 50,000 people, was evacuated along with other communities in a 4,000 sq km zone.

Lyudmila Honchar was four years old at the time and lived in Pripyat with her parents.

We joined her as she returned to try and find her family home, 35 years on.

Video produced by Zhanna Bezpiatchuk, Oleksandr Popenko and Trystan Young.

