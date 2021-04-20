Ukraine seeks UK help over Russia border tensions

A meeting between UK and Ukrainian officials has been held at the Ministry of Defence to discuss the growing crisis over Russian troop movements near Ukraine's border.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, said it was part of a regular dialogue between UK and Ukraine but today's meeting had been very much influenced by the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's border.

He told BBC World News: "We are reinforcing our partnerships. We are reinforcing our alliances."

Ukraine was looking for political support and some equipment, he said.

Russia has previously said that the movement of troops was an "internal affair".