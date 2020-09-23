'Russia is heading for a catastrophe'

Russia has rarely been out of the news in recent weeks.

Whether being sanctioned by the US for alleged hacking and election interference, or being threatened with punishment over its treatment of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, Moscow has been repeatedly criticised by world leaders.

Whilst trying to analyse Russia’s next moves, Kremlin watchers have been grappling with some big questions: What does Russia want? What is President Putin thinking? And where is this vast country going?

As President Putin prepares for his State of the Nation speech, the BBC's Steve Rosenberg travels 2,000 miles (3,200 km) east of Moscow, to the city of Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, to gauge the mood amongst ordinary Russians.

Producer: Will Vernon

Camera/edit: Matthew Goddard