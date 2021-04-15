Poland's ombudsman warns over loss of independence

Poland's ombudsman for citizen rights has warned the independence of his office is threatened after a court ruling that it was unconstitutional to remain in his post after his term ended last September.

Adam Bodnar told BBC World News: "One more institution that was independent, is going to be taken over by the ruling party."

Mr Bodnar has been a critic of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party which has been locked in a stalemate with the opposition over the choice of his successor.

The government has said that if the deadlock was unresolved Mr Bodnar could be there until he retires and so they needed to take action.

The opposition party has said his removal is an attack on an independent state institution.

The ombudsman’s office is tasked with safeguarding the civil rights of individuals.