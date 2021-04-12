Sixty years ago, a man went into space for the very first time.

For the USSR, Yuri Gagarin's single orbit of the Earth was a huge achievement and propaganda coup.

There will be celebrations across Russia to mark the anniversary.

Our Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg reports on the day a new Russian hero was born, and meets the little girl who witnessed it.

