When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left standing because of a lack of chairs in Turkey this week, she reacted with an audible "erm".

Video of the scene quickly went viral and what had begun as an attempt to repair tense EU-Turkey relations turned into a diplomatic spat that has been dubbed "sofagate".

Ros Atkins looks at the fallout from the event and why there might have been more to it than meets the eye.