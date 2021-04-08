European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left without a seat, and had to sit on a nearby sofa, as the bloc's leaders met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Only two seats were set up for the meeting, which involved Ursula von der Leyen, President Erdogan, and EU Council President Charles Michel.

