The former WW2 ghetto falling into ruin

The Czech town of Terezin – Theresienstadt in German – is best known as the site of a Nazi concentration camp and ghetto during World War Two.

But many of the buildings that once housed tens of thousands of Jews, not only from Czechoslovakia but from across Europe, are now falling into disrepair.

The BBC’s Prague correspondent Rob Cameron has been to the town.

