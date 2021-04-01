The rollout of coronavirus vaccines in Europe is “unacceptably slow” the World Health Organization’s director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge has said in a statement.

Speaking to BBC World News he said: “Four months ago the WHO approved the first vaccines which means the de facto Covid-19 has become a vaccine preventable disease.”

Delaying the vaccination rollout means people will be in lockdown for longer periods of time which will affect their mental health and there will also be increased hospital admissions, he said.

“There's an urgent need to really get the vaccines quicker out of the production chain and then quicker out of the fridge into the arms of the people,” Dr Kluge said.