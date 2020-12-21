Germany has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s, after the German medicines regulator found 31 cases of a type of rare blood clot out of 2.7 million people who had received the jab.

The European Medicines Agency and the UK's regulatory body, MHRA, have said there is no indication that the vaccine is linked to blood clots.

Despite this, Angela Merkel has insisted that Germany will still offer every adult a vaccine by the end of the summer.

They're largely relying on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with a new factory in the town of Marburg aiming to produce one billion doses a year.

Jenny Hill went to see how the vaccine was made.