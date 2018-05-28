BBC News

Young heroes save family from fire in Nantes

A group of young people in the French city of Nantes are being hailed for rescuing a family from a fire in an apartment building.

Dramatic footage shows them climbing up to a third-floor balcony to help a couple escape from a fire.

The parents' six-month-old daughter was thrown to safety and is being treated for her injuries in hospital.

Zakkar Kenza, the leader of local youth organisation Bien-être et solidarité Pays de la Loire, has called for three of those involved in the rescue, who are all migrants, to be given official papers, housing and recognition.

