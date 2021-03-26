Free and and fair trade is in the European Union’s DNA, but the EU will have to take measures if AstraZeneca does not deliver the agreed quantities of Covid-19 vaccinations, an Austrian MEP says.

Export controls or even export bans should be considered if that does not work, Angelika Winzig told BBC World News.

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has been slow in EU states, and the bloc has blamed pharmaceutical companies - primarily AstraZeneca - for not delivering promised doses. AstraZeneca has denied that it is failing to honour its contract.

EU leaders have stopped short of banning vaccine exports but gave a backing in principle for tougher export controls at a summit on Thursday.

A post-summit statement emphasised the importance of global supply chains that are required to produce vaccinations.