Prince Albert II: Harry and Meghan interview 'did bother me'

Prince Albert II of Monaco - one of the world's richest royals - has weighed in on the controversial interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had opened up to the US interviewer about a range of personal topics, including racism and mental health.

But speaking to the BBC's Yalda Hakim, Prince Albert said he thought the interview should never have been "out in the public sphere like that".