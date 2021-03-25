Covid-19: Vaccine export ban 'a slippery slope', says Euro official
European Parliament vice-president Nicola Beer says heads of state must turn the EU summit on boosting vaccine supplies and distribution into a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.
She told BBC World News the EU should join forces with global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
A vaccine export ban would result in a slippery slope and jeopardise the vaccination strategy, she said.
The European Commission is seeking added controls on vaccine exports.