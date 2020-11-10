BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher investigates the disappearance of an Armenian church that changed hands in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war. An online video shows the church was intact when Azerbaijan took back the disputed territory.

Azerbaijan has said ethnic Armenians are welcome to stay in Nagorno-Karabakh but Armenia has accused it of damaging and destroying Armenian cultural heritage left behind in the region, including churches and monuments. Both sides accuse the other of war crimes.

Video journalist: Abdujalil Abdurasulov