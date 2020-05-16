In an interview with the BBC, Russia’s entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 has spoken of the hatred she’s received.

Manizha Sangin has been met with a barrage abuse from nationalist politicians and online commentators.

The Tajik-born pop star, who is an outspoken supporter of the LGBT community, women’s rights and migrants, is heading to Rotterdam with female empowerment anthem ‘Russian Woman’.

The BBC’s Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg went to meet her.