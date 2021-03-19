'Germany is facing a massive third Covid-19 wave'

Germany is facing a "massive" third wave of Covid-19 infections, Prof Tobias Kurth, an epidemiologist at Charite-Universitatsmedizin in Berlin has said.

He told BBC World News measures were relaxed too early before the vaccination programme had time to take effect.

There had been an "exponential" rise in cases over recent days, Prof Kurth said.

"It's expected to continue to rise so unfortunately we are facing a third wave which will be quite massive," he said.