Arctic walrus spotted off County Kerry coast

An Arctic walrus has been spotted off the County Kerry coast in the Republic of Ireland.

The walrus is believed to be quite young due to the length of its tusks, which were only 30cm long.

There are approximately 20,000 walruses in the North Atlantic, although they are rarely seen in the UK or Ireland.

An adult walrus was seen on the north and west coast of Scotland in 2018.

The unusual Irish visitor was described as being exhausted when it was first spotted on Sunday near Glanleam beach.

By Monday, there were no signs of the animal.