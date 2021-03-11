Sinkholes have been appearing in the village of Mecencani, a village 40km away from Croatia's capital. Their appearance isn't unusual, given that the region was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in December. However, residents and geologists have noted the frequency of the sinkholes, stirring up significant concern in an area still rebuilding after the quake.

