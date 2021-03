Germany's decision to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in over 65 year olds has been welcomed, by the German Society for Immunology.

Dr Carsten Watzl told BBC World News: "Given the data that came out of Scotland and England it's been proven that it is effective and there is no question about the safety of this vaccine," he said.

Around one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were ready to go into people's arms, he added.