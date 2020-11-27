Abortion in Italy: 'I found a grave with my name on it'

There’s been an outcry in Italy after dozens of women who had an abortion or miscarriage onwards from 20 weeks of pregnancy discovered that, unbeknown to them, the fetus had been given a religious burial, in a grave marked with the woman’s name.

The violation of privacy came to light after one woman, Marta Loi, who is an atheist, shared a photo of the tomb she discovered. It’s thrown back into focus the struggle many Italian women still face to access abortion in Italy, which was legalised there in 1978.

Reporter: Mark Lowen

Producer: Julian Miglierini

Camera: Francesco Tosto