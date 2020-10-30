Are migrants being influenced to enter the EU from vlogs?

They’re trying to get to Europe illegally and documenting every step of their journey on YouTube to hundreds of thousands of viewers but are they encouraging other young people to risk their lives in search of a dream that they might never find?

The BBC’s population correspondent Stephanie Hegarty went to meet two of these people to find out more and found people lurking in the comments sections of their videos preying on other potential migrants.

Producer/Director: Katie Arnold

Graphics: Sholto Crow