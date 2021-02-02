Support for Putin critic Alexei Navalny is limited in Russia, a pro-Kremlin journalist and former MP of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, told BBC World News.

Speaking before Mr Navalny was jailed for three-and-half years for violating conditions of a suspended sentence, Sergei Markov, told BBC World News: “Alexi Navalny is no real threat to the Russian political system.”

Mr Navalny had said in court that the charges against him were fabricated and again blamed Mr Putin for a nerve agent attack on him last year.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and rejects the conclusion by Western experts that a Russian chemical weapon - Novichok - was used.

Thousands of pro-Navalny supporters have rallied across Russia.