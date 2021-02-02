Confirmation that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has a near 92% efficacy in trials was "a stellar result", said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that financed its research and development.

"Not only is it 91.6% efficacy, it is also 100% efficacy against severe cases. We also have a vaccine that is affordable and can be transported," he told BBC World News.

"This is an example where Russia can be a partner to the world, a good positive partner with a great vaccine," he added.

Mr Dmitriev said trials would begin shortly to see if a combination of the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines could further improve protection.