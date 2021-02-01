Prof Nina Krushcheva, of International Affairs at the New School in New York says Russia's President Putin sees himself as the latest in a long line of Russian "greats" like Peter the Great or Ivan the Great.

Prof Krushcheva, who is also the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, said Putin represented the state and the police and security services were behaving as if they were defending the motherland in their treatment of protesters demanding the release of the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

She told BBC World News: "I think we are entering a very, very shaky situation in Russia right now."