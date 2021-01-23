The little Irish town celebrating a US president

In 1851, Joe Biden's great, great, great grandfather, Edward Blewitt, left the little Irish town of Ballina for the US. Once known as the salmon fishing capital of Ireland, and for being the birthplace of Ireland's first female president, Mary Robinson, the tight-knit community of Ballina now boast of their US presidential connection.

Celebrations broke out across the town when Biden's presidential victory was declared - and for the youth, it meant that anything was possible, no matter where you come from.

