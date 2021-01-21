Nato: US and Europe are safer standing together

The Nato Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, has said he is looking forward to working with US President Joe Biden because he understands the importance of rebuilding alliances.

“We need to stand together because we are faced with so many different challenges at same time,” he told BBC World News.

“I don’t believe in America alone, I don’t believe in Europe alone, I strongly believe in Europe and North America together in Nato. As long as we stand together we are all safe and we can preserve peace,” he said.