Oleg Kozlovsky of Amnesty International said the jailing of Alexei Navalny was "as expected as it is heartbreaking".

He told BBC World News: "We see that a man who is not only innocent of what he is accused of, but who has just returned home after surviving a terrible attack on his life and instead of looking for perpetrators of this attack, the authorities are putting him in prison precisely because he dared to come back.

"This is nothing to do with law and I can only agree with Alexei that this is mockery of justice."