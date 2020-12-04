Prof Dmitry Kullish, of the Russian Skoltech Institute, is optimistic about the rollout of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine, despite a number of manufacturing hurdles.

Hospitals outside Moscow have reportedly been unable to obtain supplies.

But Prof Kullish said he knew of many people who had already received the vaccine.

He told BBC World News: "We were promised that in March, 30 million doses of Sputnik will be produced globally.

"And I do believe that this promise will be kept."