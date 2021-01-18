Startling Rome's starlings: The man who herds millions of birds with lasers

Winter in Rome means starling season, when between one and four million of the birds gather in the Italian capital on their migration from Europe south to Africa. Their formations in the skies are beautiful – but their droppings create a hazard and the city authorities are trying new methods to move them on from certain locations.

Reporter: Mark Lowen

Camera: Francesco Tosto

Producer: Julian Miglierini

