Taoiseach (Irish PM) Mícheál Martin said women and children had been treated "exceptionally badly" in mother-and-baby homes in Ireland.

An investigation found an "appalling level of infant mortality" in institutions for women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage.

About 9,000 children died in the 18 institutions under investigation. The greatest number of admissions was in the 1960s and early 1970s.

The Taoiseach said he will issue a full apology on Wednesday in the Dail.