The government in the Republic of Ireland is to release a public inquiry report into “mother-and-baby-homes” – religious institutions which took in unmarried pregnant women.

The last home in the country closed in the 1990s.

The mothers and their children often suffered cruelty, neglect, and stigma in their later lives.

