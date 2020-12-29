A 79-year-old woman has become the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Grandmother of 10, Annie Lynch, from Dublin, received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at St James's Hospital on Tuesday.

Regulation to authorise the use of the Pfizer vaccine was signed by the Republic's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last Thursday.

Ms Lynch said she felt "very privileged" to receive the jab.

"I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now," she said.

Footage courtest of RTÉ.