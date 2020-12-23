Deserted: It's peak tourist season, but Italy's ski resorts are empty

Italy could end 2020 as the country with the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe.

Amidst a devastating second wave, the government has tightened restrictions, including closing ski resorts over Christmas.

The province of Bergamo – home to the city that was Italy's original Covid epicentre – is enduring the economic blow of losing its most important ski season.

Reporter: Mark Lowen

Camera: Francesco Tosto

Producers: Gillian Hazell and Julian Miglierini

