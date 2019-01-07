In the Caucasus Mountains of the Republic of Georgia, villagers make a vital seasonal income harvesting the seeds of Nordmann firs for export to Europe, where they will become Christmas trees. Pickers climb to the top of 50m giants to harvest the cones. Some use safety ropes but others rely on their climbing skills and wits, and deaths and injuries are common.

Produced by Rayhan Demytrie.

Edited by Robin Forestier-Walker.

Filmed by Iago Gogilashvili

Fixer and translator: Nino Shonia